Group One Trading L.P. Invests $132,000 in Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned about 0.14% of Millendo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLND shares. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

MLND opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.78. Millendo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.