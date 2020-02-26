Group One Trading L.P. Invests $124,000 in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Separately, Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 208,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.