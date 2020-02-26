Group One Trading L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT)

Group One Trading L.P. cut its position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,607 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENT opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.21. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Global Eagle Entertainment Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

