Group One Trading L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Group One Trading L.P. reduced its position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mimecast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.3% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,640,250. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

