Group One Trading L.P. Buys Shares of 25,724 Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Del Taco Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TACO stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $274.98 million, a P/E ratio of 179.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

