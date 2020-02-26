Group One Trading L.P. Buys 4,495 Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG)

Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Computer Task Group worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Computer Task Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

