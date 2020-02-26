Group One Trading L.P. Acquires Shares of 484 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 484 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,268 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 57,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

MTH stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,616.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.