Group One Trading L.P. Acquires New Shares in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 35.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.53.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.