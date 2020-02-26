Gregory (Greg) Goodman Sells 1,785,000 Shares of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 1,785,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.42 ($11.65), for a total transaction of A$29,309,700.00 ($20,787,021.28).

ASX:GMG opened at A$15.36 ($10.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of A$12.61 ($8.94) and a twelve month high of A$16.78 ($11.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$14.51.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

