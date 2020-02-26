Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

