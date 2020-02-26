Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $839.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 159.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 53,843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 111.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

