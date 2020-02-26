Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 11551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $244.67 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

