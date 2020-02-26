Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29 and a beta of -0.95. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $64,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.