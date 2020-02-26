Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.16.

GOL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of -0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth $1,682,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $449,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

