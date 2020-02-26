Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

