Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 8,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,766. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

