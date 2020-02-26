Gisela Schwab Sells 40,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $918,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $898,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00.
EXEL opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
