Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

TSE GIL opened at C$33.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$30.81 and a 1-year high of C$53.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

