German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of German American Bancorp. worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 855 shares of company stock valued at $28,878. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

GABC stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $863.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

