Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 367,534 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 367,534 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,874,423.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,428 shares in the company, valued at $486,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Plug Power by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Plug Power by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 475,938 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.