Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $92.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $12,070,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

