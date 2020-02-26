Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of THRM opened at $44.99 on Monday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Gentherm by 6.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 251,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

