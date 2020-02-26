GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83, 575,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 311,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Specifically, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,793 shares of company stock valued at $376,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. Raymond James lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $236.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

