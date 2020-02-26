GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.00

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 205.75 ($2.71), with a volume of 280153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GCP Student Living in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 203.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

