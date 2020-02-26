GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of +2% (implying $1.03 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.GCP Applied Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.79-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCP traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 55,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

