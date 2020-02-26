GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Shares of GLIBA stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,336. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

