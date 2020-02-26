Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTX shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

