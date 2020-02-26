Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in GAP were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after buying an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after buying an additional 147,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GAP by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 291,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GAP by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 322,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,729. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

