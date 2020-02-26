Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCI stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.05. Gannett has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

GCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

