G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 3,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

