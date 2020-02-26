FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Ltd Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

TSE:TKO opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,681.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

