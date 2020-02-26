FY2021 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted by Analyst

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Incyte stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,531,825. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after buying an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Incyte by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after acquiring an additional 521,341 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after acquiring an additional 464,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 327,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

