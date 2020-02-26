FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lowered by Svb Leerink

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after buying an additional 663,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after purchasing an additional 210,035 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

