FY2020 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $920.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 129,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

