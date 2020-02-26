FY2020 EPS Estimates for Senior plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Senior in a research report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Senior’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Senior alerts:

SNIRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Senior from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of SNIRF stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Senior has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $828.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of -0.15.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.