FY2020 EPS Estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nord/LB raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

