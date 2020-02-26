FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE NNN opened at $57.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,060,000 after purchasing an additional 141,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.