FY2020 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.78.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $76.98 on Monday. Itron has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,863 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,922,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $12,970,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

