FY2020 EPS Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Decreased by Analyst

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRET. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Compass Point lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

