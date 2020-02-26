FY2020 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of GES opened at $18.12 on Monday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.