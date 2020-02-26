FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Reduced by G.Research (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at G.Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.55. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

NYSE ECL opened at $194.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,856 shares of company stock worth $36,521,858. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

