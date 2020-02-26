FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reduced by Analyst

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$117.63.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$104.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$73.22 and a 12-month high of C$123.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.50.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total value of C$102,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,220.75.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

