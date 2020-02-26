FY2020 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British American Tobacco in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

