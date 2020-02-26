FY2020 EPS Estimates for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Decreased by DA Davidson

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BankFinancial in a report released on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

BFIN opened at $11.50 on Monday. BankFinancial has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

