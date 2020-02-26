FY2020 Earnings Forecast for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.14 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCFT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Shares of OCFT opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

