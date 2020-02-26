FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.56 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

COLL stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

