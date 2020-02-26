FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Altria Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after buying an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,379,000 after buying an additional 761,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.