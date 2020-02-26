FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

HSIC stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

