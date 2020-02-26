FY2019 Earnings Forecast for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $7.30 on Monday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

