FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $49.60 on Monday. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.