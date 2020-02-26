FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $49.60 on Monday. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.
FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile
